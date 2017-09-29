Tech
Google

Spanish Court Ordered Google to Delete This App

Reuters
1:08 PM ET

Catalonia's High Court on Friday ordered Google to delete an application that it said Catalan separatists were using to spread information about a disputed independence vote this Sunday.

The court said the "On Votar 1-Oct" application on the Google Play smartphone app store opposed an order in September from Spain's Constitutional Court to suspend the referendum while it determined its legality.

The court also ordered Google to block any future applications developed by the gmail address "Onvotar1oct@gmail.com", according to a written ruling. Nobody at Google in Spain was immediately available to comment.

Catalonia's government said on Friday it was determined to go ahead with the vote which Spain's government calls illegal.

