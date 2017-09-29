Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
White HousePresident Trump’s Health Secretary Tom Price Resigns Amid Criticism Over Private Plane Usage
HHS Secretary Tom Price Holds News Conference On Influenza Prevention
donald trump nfl protestThere’s a Strategy Behind Trump’s NFL Fight. Don’t Fall for It.
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-PATRIOTS
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Change the WorldWhy a Video Game Called ‘Cuphead’ Is a Big Deal for Microsoft
Microsoft Holds Its Annual Build Conference
Contra III Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Contra III: The Alien Wars.Courtesy of Nintendo
Contra III Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Donkey Kong COuntry Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Earthbound Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo Final Fantasy III
F Zero Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Kirby Super Star. SNES Classic Editon
Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo Kirby Dream COurse
Legend of Zelda Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Mega Man X Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Secret of Mana Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Star Fox Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Street Fighter II Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Super Castevania Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
SUper Ghouls n Ghosts Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Super mario kart Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Super Mario RPG: legend of the seven stars Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Super Mario World Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Super Metroid Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Super Punch Out Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Yoshi's Island Super NES Classic Edition Nintendo
Contra III: The Alien Wars.
Courtesy of Nintendo
1 of 21
SNES Classic Edition

See the 21 Games That Come Pre-Installed on Nintendo’s SNES Classic Console

Kacy Burdette
4:27 PM ET

Nintendo's SNES Classic Edition is now out in stores. And if that weren't exciting enough, the SNES classic comes pre-installed with 21 games.

The SNES (and its games) brings back all the nostalgia from the Nintendo system that many 90's kids will remember. While SNES pre-orders have sold out, many stores have said they will have the console "while supplies last."

The SNES classic games will include Super Mario World and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among others. Nintendo (ntdoy), as well as the never-released Star Fox 2. The original Star Fox, to quote The Verge, was "a technological triumph" for Nintendo. And the newest version will "combine cutting-edge graphics with a unique, real-time structure."

Click through the gallery above to see all the 21 games that come will come pre-installed in the new system.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE