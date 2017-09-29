Nintendo's SNES Classic Edition is now out in stores. And if that weren't exciting enough, the SNES classic comes pre-installed with 21 games .

The SNES (and its games) brings back all the nostalgia from the Nintendo system that many 90's kids will remember. While SNES pre-orders have sold out, many stores have said they will have the console "while supplies last."

The SNES classic games will include Super Mario World and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among others. Nintendo ( ntdoy ) , as well as the never-released Star Fox 2. The original Star Fox , to quote The Verge , was "a technological triumph" for Nintendo. And the newest version will "combine cutting-edge graphics with a unique, real-time structure."

