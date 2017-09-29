Bad News for Carrie Fans: Sex & the City 3 Movie Is Officially Dead

"Sex and the City" fetishized the six-inch stilettos and Manolo Blahniks, but now more women say that look seems dated and "uncool."

"Sex and the City" fetishized the six-inch stilettos and Manolo Blahniks, but now more women say that look seems dated and "uncool." Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn — Warner Bros.

As revivals of Will & Grace and Full House dominate the airwaves, at least one show from the last decade looks like it's done for good.

Sarah Jessica Parker has confirmed that there will not be another Sex & the City movie, seemingly putting an end to the adventures of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends.

"It's over," she told Extra on Thursday. "We're not doing it."

The last cinematic installment of the long-running HBO show came out in 2010 and fans had been hoping for one last go-round. So, too, was Parker. But the mechanics of Hollywood didn't fall into place this time around.

"We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story," she said. "It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

The last Sex and the City film took in $295 million at the box office, falling a bit short of the original's $415 million score.