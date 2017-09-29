On Point

The complicated life of Dr. Seuss

Dr. Seuss is back in the news today after an award-winning librarian rejected a gift of Seuss books sent by First Lady Melania Trump, in part because Seuss filled his work with “racist propaganda” and “harmful stereotypes.” She’s not entirely wrong. Theodor Geisel drew deeply disturbing cartoons and advertisements in the 1920-1940s, and drew similarly racist cartoons of the Japanese during World War II. He seemed to have had a change of heart later in life, creating anti-racist cartoons, and expressing regret for his role in the propaganda work he did. But, it's complicated. Click through to see a collection of the images. Warning, they are upsetting.

Business Insider

CEOs weigh in on diversity

I was lucky enough to moderate a panel at Ad Week on Monday, which celebrated the work of the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion , the corporate alliance to foster inclusion that Fortune has covered since its inception . It was a candid conversation, starring Scott Kauffman (CEO, MDC Partners), Heather Brunner (CEO, WP Engine), Michael Roth (CEO, Interpublic Group), Clifford Hudson (CEO, Sonic), John Rogers (CEO and chief investment officer, Ariel Fund), Keith Cartwright (Saturday Morning co-founder). The advertising world has a significant role to play. “If there’s anything we have the ability to do it is to change hearts and minds,” said Cartwright. “If there’s any good that’s come of [the current administration], it’s that it’s a great awakening,” he says. “There is no such thing as going backward. Sometimes it feels that way, but there’s no such thing as going backward.”

Ad Week

Jamil Smith: Football is us

A couple of years ago, Jamil Smith, then with the New Republic , declared that our national preoccupation with the violence of football said something important about us. “We need it partially because football serves as a kind of fun-house mirror for our national character,” he says. He’d started his career as an associate producer at NFL Films, “the cinematic and mythmaking arm of professional football,” and spent hours watching clips looking for the best collisions to turn into thrilling montages. Later in the piece, Smith goes into necessary detail on the lives of beloved players ruined by game-related brain disease. But Smith is at his best when he explores the military-as-performance essence of the game, the nostalgia for a simpler time it suggests but never delivers, and how hard football is for a fan to give up. It ends with a photo of Smith as a young footballer that will touch your heart. A must read.

New Republic

Beer stores in Whiteclay Nebraska to remain closed, says Nebraska Supreme Court

I’ve visited Whiteclay, Nebraska, a small strip of land that runs barely a few blocks, yet seems to exist only to sell millions of cans of beer into the neighboring dry Pine Ridge Reservation. It was a horrible place. Four beer stores will now remain permanently closed by order of the Nebraska Supreme Court and activists are declaring victory. “Wow. Outstanding. Outstanding. Wow. Tremendous,” John Maisch, an Oklahoma attorney, told the Lincoln Journal Star. His 2014 documentary film about Whiteclay, Sober Indian, Dangerous Indian helped reignite the effort to halt beer sales.

Lincoln Journal Star