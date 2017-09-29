Nintendo is once again going retro with a new console called the SNES Classic Edition, which harks back to the SNES' original U.S. launch in 1991. But whether you'll be able to find it in stores is unclear.

Last year, Nintendo ( ntdoy ) premiered the NES Classic Edition, a miniature version of the original Nintendo Entertainment System that included classic games from the company's original video game console from the 1980s. It quickly sold out while becoming one of the hottest holiday gifts.

Nintendo is hoping for the same response to the SNES Classic Edition, which goes on sale Friday. And there's a good chance that the device, which offers old-school gaming for today's televisions, like Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past , will be hard to find, based on early pre-orders.

Here's a quick breakdown on where to find SNES Classic Edition , if you're in the mood for some old-time gaming this weekend:

Walmart

Walmart ( wmt ) has said that it will have SNES Classic Edition units in its stores "while supplies last." It might be a good idea to call ahead, however, because many Walmart stores are open 24 hours a day, meaning some stores may have sold their supply early this morning.

Target

Target ( tgt ) has promised that each of its stores will have SNES Classic Edition units available. But the number of consoles available in these stores is unknown.

GameStop

GameStop ( gme ) has already offered pre-orders on the SNES Classic Edition , but all of its retail locations will also carry some for shoppers who didn't get a chance to order early.

Amazon

If you're hoping to use Amazon ( amzn ) to find available consoles, don't even waste your time. As of this writing, the site is sold out, and is only has units through third-party sellers. And those third-party sellers are offering devices for substantially more than you'd pay in stores.

Other Retailers

Retailers like ThinkGeek and B&H Photo Video are also selling the SNES Classic Edition, though it's unknown how many units they might have available.

It won't be easy to find SNES Classic Edition, but even in an increasingly e-commerce-focused world, a few brick-and-mortar stops at seem like your best bet.