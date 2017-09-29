There are so many lessons to learn.

There are so many lessons to learn. Kevin Mazur—WireImage

Bey is back—using her celebrity for a cause.

The singer teamed up with Colombian reggaeton artist J. Balvin and Mauritian-French DJ Willy William to release a remix of the popular Latin hit “Mi Gente,” proceeds of which will go toward natural disaster relief efforts.

Beyonce announced the collaboration on Instagram Thursday night, including a clip of the song in her post. Alongside the song, she wrote, “I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands.” She included a link to a page on her website where followers can make donations to various organizations delivering aid and assistance to the areas hit by the recent slew of hurricanes and earthquakes.

The post received more than a million views and half a million likes within less than an hour. Mi Gente also began trending on Twitter.

Bey isn’t the only Carter stepping up efforts. Tidal, owned by husband Jay Z, is hosting a benefit concert on October 17 to raise funds for those affected by Hurricanes Maria and Harvey and the earthquake in Mexico. Performers include Jay Z, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Iggy Azalea, and Willow Smith.

Tidal also announced an initiative in partnership with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort to bring supplies to Puerto Rico. A plane plans to bring 200,000 pounds of batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water, and feminine hygiene products to the island on October 7.