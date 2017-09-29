Amazon Is Hoping One of These New Shows Will Be Its Answer to ‘Game of Thrones’

Amazon is looking at the science fiction genre for its next big hit in video streaming.

The retail giant is developing three new shows that will be adaptations of popular works of science-fiction including Ringworld , Snow Crash , and Lazarus , according to a report Thursday evening by Variety .

It’s part of Amazon’s quest to become a powerhouse online film and television studio and find a possible cult-hit like HBO’s Game of Thrones or AMC’s Walking Dead .

Author Larry Niven’s Ringworld , which debuted in 1970, is a space odyssey set in the future in which a bored man who is 200 years-old ventures out to the mysterious Ringworld that’s three million times bigger than Earth. Amazon will co-produce Ringworld with MGM Studios, the report said.

The Snow Crash show will be based on writer Neal Stephenson’s popular 1992 novel set in the not-too-distant future in which corporations like a giant pizza franchise reign supreme and virtual reality , unlike today, is mainstream. Paramount Television is co-producing the show with Amazon.

The Lazarus show will be based on the comic book series of the same name, published by Image Comics. The series is set in a dystopian future in which 16 rival families rule the world and operate like feudal societies. The comic book’s author Greg Rucka, will also be the show’s author and executive producer. Rucka also worked on the comic book show Jessica Jones , which is available on Amazon Prime’s video streaming rival Netflix .

Fortune contacted Amazon for more information about when the shows will debut and will update this story if it responds.

In September, Amazon’s in-house studio chief Roy Price said in an interview that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wants the company to create “big shows to move the needle" like the fantasy series Game of Thrones . If Amazon can create cult-hits, it can lure more people to subscribe to its Amazon Prime instant video service.