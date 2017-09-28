Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Change the WorldApple Explains Why It Can’t Do What the FCC Wants In Hurricane Hit Areas
APTOPIX Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria
EthereumDJ Khaled Is the Latest Celebrity to Endorse an Ethereum ICO
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TwitterRussia Investigation: Twitter Banned 200 Fake Accounts But Left Key Details Out
Illustrations Of Popular Mobile Apps And Social Media Sites
Whole Foods

Whole Foods Says Taprooms, Restaurants Hacked

Reuters
Sep 28, 2017

Amazon.com's Whole Foods Market on Thursday said payment card information has been stolen from taprooms, restaurants and other venues located within some of its stores.

The upscale grocer, which Amazon recently purchased for $13.7 billion, said it uses a different point-of-sale system for its roughly 450 U.S. stores. That system was not involved in the data hack, the company said.

Whole Foods said the Amazon.com systems do not connect to the affected systems at Whole Foods and that Amazon.com transactions also were not involved.

More than 40 Whole Foods stores sell beer on tap. The company did not immediately say how many restaurants are in its stores.

Whole Foods said it has launched an investigation into the hack, obtained the help of a leading cyber security forensics firm, contacted law enforcement, and is taking appropriate measures to address the issue.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE