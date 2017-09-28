EVERYONE'S TALKING

• An account of abuse. Last week, former Apple engineer Neha Rastogi publicly opened up about her decade-long abusive marriage to her ex-husband, well-known entrepreneur Abhishek Gattani, and her subsequent ordeal with the judicial system. (In June, a Bay Area judge sentenced Gattani—whose attorney says he denies all allegations—to just 30 days in jail.) After sharing her story in front of about 300 Bay Area techies, politicians, and other luminaries, Rastogi received a standing ovation. Fortune's Michal Lev-Ram reports:

“Abishek Gattani, my abuser, and I were married for a little over a decade,” Rastogi told the crowd. “We had successful careers. A nice home. And above all a very spirited, loving daughter. From the outside, we were not just living the American dream, we were living the Silicon Valley ‘golden dream.’”

Things unraveled quickly. The marriage had been an arranged one, so Rastogi really got to know her husband only after getting married. “In the entire 10-year marriage, my husband beat me, humiliated me, degraded me,” she told the audience. “I was no longer Neha. I was a bitch, a whore, a slut and worse.”

The alleged abuse didn’t stop when Rastogi became pregnant with the couple’s daughter. She made multiple trips to the emergency room, and says her husband beat her even as late as eight months into the pregnancy. “My abuser had brainwashed me into believing that I deserved every bit of the abuse and the terror I went through,” said Rastogi.

The techie-turned-activist left the marriage after she “had to face reality”—she says her daughter, now four years old, became scared of her father. But while the marriage ended, another ordeal was just beginning: Despite the duration and severity of the alleged abuse, a judge approved a plea deal for Gattani: 30 days in jail, with credits for good behavior and time already served, plus two and a half months on trash pick-up duty and three years of probation.

Rastogi, who has shifted her identity from a survivor to an advocate for the cause, wants her story to be a wake-up call to everyone in Silicon Valley—and other communities.

"We live in your neighborhood, we are your coworkers," she said. "And we are sitting beside you here tonight." Fortune