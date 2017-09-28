His first since "nipplegate" 14 years ago.

JT is making a comeback.

A Super Bowl comeback, that is. According to Variety, the singer is the frontrunner to perform at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

It will be 14 years since the infamous ‘wardrobe malfunction,’ in which Justin Timberlake accidentally (not so accidentally?) exposed Janet Jackson’s nipple, otherwise known as “nipplegate.”

The performance not only surprised those watching, but also led to a change in rules regarding the broadcast of the Super Bowl. Since the 2004 mishap, the Federal Communication Commission has implemented a five-second delay for all Super Bowl halftime shows.

Timberlake has not had any Super Bowl appearances since then, with the exception of a surprise Bai Antioxidant Infusions water commercial that premiered during last year’s game. The ad included actor Christopher Walken doing a dramatic reading of ‘NSync’s hit “Bye Bye Bye.”

The ten-time Grammy winner is currently working on his fifth solo album, which is slated to come out at the beginning of the new year. With halftime show viewership consistently exceeding 100 million, it would be a not inconsequential way for JT to promote his new album.