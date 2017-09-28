Photography
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
PoliticsAnthony Scaramucci Is Launching His Own Internet News Site
Anthony Scaramucci at Tommy Lasorda's 90th Birthday Celebration at The Getty Center on September 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Change the WorldHere’s When You Can Expect the New Microsoft Surface Pro LTE Laptop to Ship
SoftBank Corp. Unveils New Smartphones
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BeerLove Beer? This Brewery Wants to Pay You to Drink It
Burgeoning Craft Beer Industry Creates Niche Market For Limited Release Beers
Playboy King
Hugh Hefner sitting in front of a wall collage of female centerfolds in 1955.Archive Photos Getty Images
Playboy King
Hugh Hefner And The Playboy Playmates 1966
Party For Hugh Hefner
The Playboy Club
Hugh Hefner Chicago 1961
Hugh Hefner, Bonnie J. Halpin
HEFNER PROOF OF SUCCESS
Playboy King
Hefner Flies In
Hugh Hefner 1970
Hugh Hefner Los Angeles 1982
Playboy Walk of Fame
Hugh Hefner Los Angeles 1975
Real People - Season 1
Hugh Hefner 1985
Playboy Hefner Wedding
Schwinn Black Phantom
PLAYBOY BOSS HUGH HEFNER POSES FOR PICTURES AS HE ARRIVES IN BRITAIN.
Hugh Hefner Arrives At Stansted Airport For Launch Of Playboy Club London
High Hefner Dies Aged 91
Hugh Hefner
Hugh Hefner sitting in front of a wall collage of female centerfolds in 1955.
Archive Photos Getty Images
1 of 22
hugh hefner

Hugh Hefner: See the Playboy Founder’s Life in Photos

Alex Scimecca
9:00 AM ET

Playboy founder and American icon Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at the age of 91, according to a statement by Playboy Enterprises. Hefner passed away peacefully from natural causes at his home, the Playboy Mansion.

Related

Playboy's 2015 Playmate Of The Year Announcement Ceremony At The Playboy Mansion
PlayboyWith Hugh Hefner’s Death, So Too Dies the Playboy Mansion
Playboy
With Hugh Hefner’s Death, So Too Dies the Playboy Mansion

Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 and published the first issue of the magazine from his apartment's kitchen table. The first cover featured a pinup of Marilyn Monroe and lacked a publication date in case it sold poorly. The magazine was an instant success, with the debut edition selling more than 50,000 copies. By the end of the 1950s, the publication sold more than a million copies a month.

The magazine grew famous for its journalism and for the models that graced its pages. Despite Playboy's reliance on nudity, Hefner never thought of it as solely a sex magazine, he told CNN in 2002. It regularly featured heavy topics, with in-depth interviews with historical figures like Fidel Castro, John Lennon, and Malcom X. The magazine embodied both intellectual and visual appeal, and was a beacon of the 1960s sexual revolution. Time Magazine featured Hefner on its cover in 1967 and dubbed him a "prophet of pop hedonism."

Over the years, Hefner's legend grew as he married his magazine's "playmates" and appeared in reality TV shows with his girlfriends. Hefner's trademark look—a silk robe and a lit pipe—made his image one of luxury and indulgence.

Check out Hugh Hefner's life in photos above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE