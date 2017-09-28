It’s no secret that Elon Musk wants to send humanity to Mars. But how is he going to do it?

The answer should be a little more clear Friday when the SpaceX and Tesla CEO takes the stage at the International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide, Australia.

Specific details remain scare, but according to the event’s website, Musk will provide an update to his presentation at the same event last year “regarding the long-term technical challenges that need to be solved to support the creation of a permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars.”

And Musk has personally hinted at his plans as well, tweeting that “major improvements & some unexpected applications [are] to be unveiled.”

Major improvements & some unexpected applications to be unveiled on Friday at @IAC2017 in Australia — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2017

Musk is likely to delve into more concrete details for SpaceX’s plans to colonize Mars as a follow up to last year’s initial proposal.

In that bid, Musk said SpaceX would need to partner with international governments and organizations in order to succeed. He could touch on the company’s progress with recruiting such help.

We know that he will definitely touch on the method of transportation to reach the Red Planet. In a separate tweet Tuesday, Musk said he will describe SpaceX’s “planetary colonizer design,” which he calls BFR — or Big Falcon Rocket.

Headed to Adelaide soon to describe new BFR planetary colonizer design in detail @IAC2017. This should be worth seeing. Design feels right. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2017

The event is set to kick off at 2:00 p.m. local time. A live stream will be available courtesy of SpaceX’s YouTube channel.