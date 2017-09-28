Tech
Amazon

Amazon Alexa To Give Billy Big Mouth Bass a Bigger Playlist

Barb Darrow
3:39 PM ET

Billy Big Mouth Bass, the hit singing-fish novelty item born in 1998 and popular through the next decade, will soon get a much bigger playlist.

Gemmy Industries, the Dallas company behind the animatronic large-mouth bass—a staple of late-night TV ads years ago— is connecting the fish to Amazon's Alexa digital voice-controlled assistant, according to Business Insider.

What that means is that the fish will be able to lip sync and move to whatever tunes you play on your Amazon Echo speaker. This significantly expands Billy's repertoire from its early days, when it was limited to covering a few songs like Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry, Be Happy" or Al Green's "Take Me To the River."

A Gemmy spokeswoman said the company is excited to work with Amazon, but she could not say when the new-and-improved Billy will be available.

Gemmy Industries is connecting the fish to an echo device via bluetooth through Alexa Gadgets, a tool Amazon (amzn) announced at a press event on Wednesday. For more fun to come, Hasbro Toys plans to add Alexa Gadgets enhancements to Trivial Pursuit and other games, according to The Rolling Stone.

Amazon's Alexa speech recognition software debuted with Amazon's Echo connected speaker two years ago. You can use your voice to ask the Alexa—via the Echo— to order a pizza or a taxi. Since then Amazon has pushed Alexa into other Echo products and also on non-Amazon gear including smartphones.

Alexa is Amazon's answer to the Apple (aapl) Siri virtual personal assistant, Google (googl) Assistant, and Microsoft (msft) Cortana.

