Politics

Anthony Scaramucci Is Launching His Own Internet News Site

Tara John
9:11 AM ET

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci gave a little more information on Wednesday about a news site, the Scaramucci Post, which is apparently launching soon.

The former hedge-fund executive, who was fired from his communications director position in President Donald Trump's administration after just five days on the job, said in a video post on Twitter that the site will be a "world class experience" reporting on "what is right and wrong in society now instead of what is left and right."

"Our tagline is going to be, 'Everything in moderation, including moderation'" Scaramucci said of the site, which aims to communicate with Americans on the center-ground.

He is currently planning a launch party on Oct. 2 in New York City's Hunt and Fish Club, which he co-owns. He said the site's goal was to "make the world better."

He was fired in July after criticizing former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and former chief strategist Steve Bannon in a profanity-filled interview with the New Yorker.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
