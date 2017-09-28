A Good Year for Lobbyists — CEO Daily, Thursday 28th September

Top News

• Toshiba Signs, Apple Smiles and Western Growls

Toshiba finally signed a deal to sell its memory chip business for just under $18 billion to a consortium led by Bain Capital and South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix (and including Dell and Apple). The deal had been held up at the last minute by Apple’s insistence on guarantees regarding chip supply in return for its backing, Reuters reported. Toshiba faces de-listing if the deal isn’t completed by March. That could be a tall order given outstanding litigation from Western Digital and antitrust reviews in numerous jurisdictions. Fortune

• Google’s EU Appeasement Fails to Convince

Google said it will spin off its European shopping business and let rival shopping comparison services advertise on its search results pages, a move aimed at complying with the EU’s antitrust complaint against it. It promised to force its own shopping service to bid on an equal basis for advertising space. Competitors weren’t impressed, arguing that such auctions were still biased in Google’s favor, as it could internalize the cost of the ads. How the EU Commission views the remedy is likely to have a big influence on its thinking with regard to the—for Google much more important—question of whether it abuses its control over the Android system. Bloomberg

• Here’s What You Missed While Watching Kim and Trump

Has the world been looking at the wrong crisis? The focus on the U.S.’s showdown with North Korea has overshadowed the fact that Iraq may be about to blow up again. The autonomous region of Kurdistan said Wednesday that 92% of its people had voted for independence in a referendum opposed by Baghdad, as well as by Turkey, Syria, and Iran, which all have their own restive Kurdish minorities to worry about. The U.S. had also urged the region not to hold the vote, aware of the result it would produce. The only silver lining is that the very real risk of conflict puts the squabbling in Spain over a Catalan independence referendum planned for Sunday into a more palatable context. Time

• Exxon Bets Big on Brazil

Exxon Mobil placed a big bet on Brazil’s offshore oil sector, buying up 10 exploration blocks for nearly $1.2 billion. Prior to the auction round, it was the only one of the global majors without a significant presence in Brazil’s promising but expensive-to-develop sector. The investment reflects the need by oil and gas majors to ensure they have large-volume projects to satisfy still-growing global demand. The decline of similar existing projects around the world is one of the reasons that the surplus on the global market is expected to disappear by next year. Reuters