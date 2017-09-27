Term Sheet — Wednesday, September 27

5 QS WITH A DEALMAKER

We kick off our first installment of “5 Questions with a Dealmaker” series with Byron Deeter, a partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

Deeter has led investments in companies including, Twilio, Box, ProCore, and Tile. He’s personally backed more cloud companies to IPO than any other individual investor, and heads Bessemer’s cloud portfolio, which contains more than 100 startups.

Oh, and he’s also known for passing on Tesla in 2006 . Term Sheet spoke with him about Tesla, the cloud, and Bessemer’s infamous “anti-portfolio.”

TERM SHEET: What’s going on in the cloud space right now that you think Term Sheet readers should know about?

DEETER: The massive replatforming of software continues, and cloud is that next evolution. We are doubling down in every way on the space now and absolutely believe that the trend is ripping through the software ecosystem.

It’s created a number of related trends where cloud is the enabler for enterprise mobile, and this notion that mobile workers can get access to great software products is now taking hold. We went from clunky heavy software, to a browser interface with cloud, to your phone with mobile. The next iteration will actually have the interface disappear, and you will interact with software much more naturally. The pace of innovation is accelerating, and each of these cycles is compressing.

You often point to a section on your website entirely dedicated to your biggest misses called, The Anti-Portfolio. Why does Bessemer showcase winning investments the firm decided to pass on?

We’ve had people call and notify us that our website’s been hacked: “Oh my God, someone put up an anti-portfolio on your page. You guys should know so you can take it down.” It’s hilarious, and I tell them, “Guys, just step back. You can’t take yourselves this seriously. Can you not enjoy a little bit of humor?”

We need to be able to make fun of ourselves. As good as we can be in this business, we still wake up every day and read articles of great companies that we missed or didn’t quite understand, and they materialized. We hope every entrepreneur we meet with ends up on one of two pages on our website — either the portfolio or the anti-portfolio. And we’re sincerely happy for their success either way. It’s not a zero-sum game. The spirit of the anti-portfolio is to acknowledge that even the best investors screw up all the time.

In 2006, you put a deposit down on a Tesla but passed because you were turned off by the fact that it was a negative margin company. Describe how you feel about that pass today.

It drives me crazy every time I drive to work in my Model X. What I really regret about Tesla is how transformative it’s been for the industry.

In hindsight, automotive was not a sector I was an expert in. I just didn’t understand how great of an entrepreneur Elon [Musk] was and what a force of nature he was to overcome so many tremendous obstacles. He’s absolutely transformed multiple industries, and he’s the type of entrepreneur we love to work with — the type willing to take massive risks for massive change in the industry.

What are your thoughts on the future of cryptocurrency and the blockchain as it relates to venture capital?

I struggle with two diametrically opposed positions on this. On the one hand, I absolutely love the innovation that the blockchain is bringing and see a lot of need for financial industry innovation and removing friction from that ecosystem. On the other hand, I believe that Bitcoin and Ethereum are wildly overvalued relative to any notion of what is value. I do fear and suspect that a lot of the short-term price escalation is driven by speculation and/or improper uses for things like money laundering.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

Success = Results – Expectations. It was good practical short-term advice I received as an early founder. Obviously, long-term results in the absolutely sense are all that matters. For early companies just attracting investors and team members, you need to show that you’ve got control of your business, and you know what you’re building. At the end of the day, you need to overdeliver.

CLOUD M&A: Speaking of the cloud, Google acquired Bitium yesterday, a cloud identity management company. The acquisition will help Google better manage enterprise cloud customer implementation across an organization (i.e: look for applications across Google Cloud and G Suite). According to a new 2017 M&A report from The Boston Consulting Group, high-tech deals represented almost 30% of the total $2.5 trillion of completed M&A transactions last year. The report identified nine trends driving market growth, including a surge in investments in cloud-based services, mobile tech, and software application providers. Cloud-based deals have increased by approximately 30% per year since 2013. Don’t be surprised to see more acquisition interest here in the days to come.