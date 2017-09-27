Saturday Night Live Adds Three New Cast Members

As it goes into Season 43, Saturday Night Live has added three new cast members and seven new writers to the show.

Deadline reports that the new actors join the cast this season include Heidi Gardner, Luke Null, and Chris Redd. All three will be featured on the show’s season premiere on September 30th, which will be hosted by Ryan Gosling and include musical guest Jay-Z.

Redd was a regular on the Netflix series Disjointed, but his contract has been adjusted so he can join the cast. Gardner is an alumnus of Groundlings, while Null performed at iOS.

Three major cast members departed the show last season, Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, and Sassier Zapata. Kenyan Thompson returns this year as the show’s oldest cast member. He’s been in the cast for 15 seasons.

Thanks in part to Donald Trump’s Presidency, last season of SNL was its most-watched season in 23 years and earned the program 9 Emmy awards.