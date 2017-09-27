Return to Gucci Gulch — CEO Daily, Wednesday 27th September

Good morning.

Republicans plan to unveil a tax reform plan today, and we are all eager to see the details. But already, one thing is clear: This is not tax "reform." It's a tax cut.

Tax reform of the 1986 variety (a reminder: Showdown at Gucci Gulch is still in print, and still a good read) involved winners and losers, closing loopholes to pay for lower rates, and was crafted to have no effect on overall revenues. But Republicans have already passed a budget allowing this tax bill to lose $1.5 trillion dollars over ten years. And details leaking out this week suggest the price tag will be much higher than that.

The plan is expected to cut the top individual rate to 35%, the corporate rate to 20%, double the standard deduction, double the child care credit, and allow rapid expensing for business investment. Altogether, that suggests a ten-year price tag of more like $4 trillion.

Meanwhile, the only sizable loophole reportedly being closed in the plan is the deduction for state and local taxes. That's an effort to make the burden fall heaviest on high-tax states - which tend to be Democratic. It's an interesting political ploy, since few Democrats are likely to vote for the plan anyway. And defenders will point to the burden on high earners in New York and California as proof that their plan isn't tilted toward the rich.

But eliminating the state and local deduction alone doesn't begin to raise enough money to pay the $4 trillion dollar tab. And even the politics of closing that tax break will be dicey. Yes, the ten states with the highest income tax rates are mostly Democratic strongholds, including California, New Jersey, D.C., and New York. But Wisconsin, Paul Ryan's home, is also on the top ten list . And so is Iowa, critical to any politician who dreams of running for president - which is to say, any politician.

Bottom line: the biggest losers in this game will end up being a future generation of taxpayers, who will have to pay off the debt.

Let me quickly add that I know the tax cut will be a boost to economic growth, which in turn will raise revenue, which will offset some of the cost. But the emphasis here is on "some." Those who think growth will cover the entire cost of this huge tax cut are smoking something readily available in Colorado - which, by the way, has a relatively low income tax rate of 4.63%.

More news below.

Alan Murray

@alansmurray

alan.murray@fortune.com