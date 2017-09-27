A New Phishing Scam Is Targeting Netflix Users

Get any emails from Netflix lately? You might not want to click that.

There's a new phishing scam circling the web, and it's targeting Netflix users. The scam, first reported by WGN , informs recipients that their accounts have been disabled. How does the email instruct you to fix it? Update your payment information.

"We're having some trouble with your current billing information," the emails read. "We'll try again, but in the meantime you may want to update your payment details."

There’s a @netflix scam now happening. Don’t fall for it! pic.twitter.com/5V3J6NBS1Y - Jesyka Dereta TV (@JesykaDereta) September 26, 2017

Those who click on the link are redirected to a "login" page to provide their account information. The fraudulent emails may seem convincing due to the presence of the actual Netflix logo in the message, but its signature by "Aleksandar" gives the racket away, according to Mashable. There are no Netflix executives with that name.

In fact, Netflix explicitly says that it "will never ask for payment information to be sent to us over email."

"If you're unsure about a link in an email, you can always hover your cursor over the link to see where it directs," the company adds in a statement on its Help Center page.

Don't click on the link if you receive any emails like this. And then report the message to Netflix.

If you've already given up your information, it's best to immediately change your Netflix password and let your bank know that you may have been compromised.