Google Celebrates 19 Years With 19 Memorable Doodles

Happy birthday, Google .

The search giant is celebrating 19 years on Wednesday with a special interactive doodle .

Users who visit Google.com and click on a whirling spinner will get transported back to one of Google’s 18 most memorable doodle games or to a brand new search Easter egg Snake game . Don’t like the result? Simply spin again. Other games include Pac Man , virtual turntables , a pinata , and a Beethoven puzzle .

“They say life is full of surprises, and Google’s history is chock-full of them. In fact, we wouldn’t be here without them,” the company said in a statement.

Since its creation in a garage in 1998, Google has become one of the world’s largest tech companies, currently serving more than 4.5 billion users in 160 countries speaking 123 languages. Google’s first doodle was designed by founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. It was intended to serve as an out-of-office message in case the server crashed while the two were at the Burning Man festival.

In 2000, Page and Brin asked then-intern Dennis Hwang to create a doodle for Bastille Day. The doodle was reportedly so well received that Hwang was appointed chief doodler, and the doodles began to appear more frequently on the site. Since then, the doodle team has created more than 2,000 doodles.