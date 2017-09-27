Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
NFLHow Does Every NFL Owner Rank as a Businessperson?
HealthIt’s Very Possible Your Office Coffee Mug Has Fecal Matter on It
Businessmen talking in conference room
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
pumpkin spiceNo, We Haven’t Gone Overboard With the Pumpkin Spice Flavor
Google

Google Makes Big Concession in Europe to Avoid More Antitrust Fines

Reuters
12:44 PM ET

Google will treat its own shopping service the same as rivals when they bid for ads at the top of a search page, the firm said on Wednesday, as it seeks to comply with an E.U. antitrust order and stave off fresh fines.

The European Commission slapped a record 2.4-billion-euro ($2.8 billion) fine on the world's most popular internet search engine in June and told the firm to stop giving an unfair advantage to its shopping service.

Google, a unit of the U.S. firm Alphabet, has until Sept. 28 to halt this anti-competitive practice or face a penalty up to 5% of its average daily worldwide turnover.

The company said competitors will be able to bid for ads in the shopping box via an auction, confirming a Reuters report on Sept. 18.

"We're giving comparison shopping services the same opportunity to show shopping ads from merchants on Google's search results pages as we give to Google Shopping," spokesman Al Verney said.

"Google Shopping will compete on equal terms and will operate as if it were a separate business, participating in the auction in the same way as everyone else," he said.

About a dozen rivals out of an estimated 200 to 300 comparison shopping services in Europe have already provided feeds to Google. Several have criticized the proposal for not addressing the regulatory concerns.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Deutsche Bank analysts estimate the European product listing ads (PLAs) business should generate between $4 billion to $5 billion in 2017, representing about 5% of the company’s total ad revenue.

Analyst Lloyd Walmsley estimated that if Google was forced to make changes, it could lop 30% off of these revenues, or about 1-2% of Alphabet’s total revenue.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE