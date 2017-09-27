Travel
Travel

Delta Airlines Is Giving Passengers a New Way to Stay Connected on Flights

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:19 AM ET

Delta Airlines announced Tuesday night that it will become the first United States airline to offer free in-flight messaging service.

The new service will launch Oct. 1 and will allow customers to use apps like iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger during flights. You can access it through Delta's WiFi portal page.

It will be available on all planes that already carry Gogo's internet service, which includes all Delta aircraft with two or more cabins, according to the airline.

Delta says the service will make it the airline with the most aircraft offering free messaging, as well as the airline bringing the service to the most customers.

One caveat to keep in mind, though: the free service only supports text and no photo or video files.

Delta also said they will expand their in-flight entertainment and high-speed WiFi service. Over the next two years, more than 600 aircraft will have faster internet installed for domestic and international flights.

Follow FORTUNE