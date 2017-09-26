Uber’s CEO Says Sorry, Gloria Allred’s Glory Days, Top Women in Banking

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• Readers respond. Yesterday, Kristen asked what you thought about the New York Times story on the backlash against gender equality in Silicon Valley—and specifically for your thoughts on how to tackle the discussion of these kinds of false and biased beliefs without lending them credibility.

Not surprisingly, you did not all agree—but you did have a lot of insightful things to say on the subject. Below, a sampling:

"I think we need to be talking about it all, the good, the bad and the ugly. As the mom of a young toddler, another one on the way and a business owner, I see how gender discrimination is a deeply routed systemic issue, and it starts with how we raise our children, how we teach them to utilize their best strengths, and how we demonstrate equality in our own homes."

- Mary Beth

"It's one thing to report on how people feel: their fear of losing their job, increased competition (from women), discomfort with how to behave in the workplace etc...People's feelings are real; but their opinions? It's another to give them a platform to spew false comments on gender differences and sexist reactions without context and critical response."

- Maddy

"The article did a decent job of indicting [men's rights advocates] with their own words, but they didn't include one of the only things these guys will respect: data. Data was one of the strongest rebuttals to James Damore's blatherings—when women make up only 20% of technical staff at Google (and the numbers are even worse elsewhere), it's tougher to see where the anti-men discrimination is taking place."

- E.

"Since the election, I have been doing my best to read and listen to people who would normally be outside my bubble. I want to be at least aware of other views and ideas that are different than mine. I read enough to make myself aware of their positions and remind myself that all ideas need to be debated on occasion."

- Carrie

"I absolutely think we should be reporting on backlash like what the NYT did. Part of why it’s taken so long for women to start standing up for themselves is realizing they are not alone and understanding exactly what they are up against."

- Kaitlin