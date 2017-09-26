We Already Know When the ‘It’ Sequel Is Coming to Theaters

If you’re anxious to see what happens when Pennywise returns to Derry 27 years after the current film, you can go ahead and start counting the days.

Vanity Fair reports that the It sequel has officially been given the green light by Warner Brothers. It will return to theaters September 6, 2019. The film doesn’t have a title yet but will be based on the grown-up half of Stephen King’s novel. If you really want an idea of what will happen, you should pick up a copy on Amazon , although the film could stray from the novel's plot.

It was made with the idea of a sequel in mind. The end of the movie, currently playing in theaters, notes that the film is just part one, and the film’s box office numbers made a sequel a virtual certainty: It has pulled in $478 million worldwide. Domestically (without adjusting for inflation) it is already the highest-grossing horror film of all time.