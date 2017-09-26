Entertainment
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
fox newsRupert Murdoch Hasn’t Done Enough to Fix the Culture at Fox News
FCCFCC: There’s ‘Effective Competition’ in the Wireless Market
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
business adviceCopying Bill Gates Is a Bad Idea if You Want to Get Rich
Bill Gates Makes Speech At Peking University
Film Review IT
Bill Skarsgard in a scene from "It."  Warner Bros. Pictures via AP
Stephen King's It

We Already Know When the ‘It’ Sequel Is Coming to Theaters

Emily Price
2:16 PM ET

If you’re anxious to see what happens when Pennywise returns to Derry 27 years after the current film, you can go ahead and start counting the days.

Vanity Fair reports that the It sequel has officially been given the green light by Warner Brothers. It will return to theaters September 6, 2019. The film doesn’t have a title yet but will be based on the grown-up half of Stephen King’s novel. If you really want an idea of what will happen, you should pick up a copy on Amazon, although the film could stray from the novel's plot.

It was made with the idea of a sequel in mind. The end of the movie, currently playing in theaters, notes that the film is just part one, and the film’s box office numbers made a sequel a virtual certainty: It has pulled in $478 million worldwide. Domestically (without adjusting for inflation) it is already the highest-grossing horror film of all time.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE