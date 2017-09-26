MPW
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
aviationYour Guide to Getting Wi-Fi on Most Major Airlines
Woman typing on laptop computer in commercial airplane
tax reformTrump’s Reform Plan Is All About Cutting Taxes—For Trump
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Paris agreementWhy Renegotiating the Paris Agreement Would Be a Total Waste of Time
Demonstration Against U.S Retreat From The Paris Agreement
Most Powerful Women

Saudi Arabia Becomes the Last Country in the World to Allow Women to Drive

Valentina Zarya
4:57 PM ET

Starting next summer, Saudi Arabian women will be allowed behind the wheel.

Just a few days after the Muslim country made headlines for allowing women into a sports stadium for the first time (to mark the 87th anniversary of the kingdom’s founding), King Salman announced on state television that Saudi women will be able to apply for driver's licenses starting June 2018.

The change will not take effect immediately, reports The New York Times, because the kingdom currently lacks the infrastructure necessary for teaching women to drive or providing them with licenses. Moreover, male police officers will need to be trained to interact with female drivers in a conservative society where people of opposite genders rarely interact in public.

Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

The Times reports that a major advocate of the change was Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the king's 32-year-old son, who recently laid out a plan to overhaul the kingdom’s economy and society—including women's rights.

A number of activists had been advocating for the reform for some time, including Manal Al-Sharif, who helped start the most recent iteration of the Saudi women's driving campaign in 2011 after being arrested for driving. She tweeted Tuesday afternoon, "Saudi Arabia will never be the same again. The rain begins with a single drop."

Saudi Arabia was the only country in the world in which women did not have the right to drive.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE