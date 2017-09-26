On Point

Many Americans don’t know that Puerto Ricans are American citizens

According to a new poll, only 54% of Americans know that people born in Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens. The poll, conducted by Morning Consult, found that only 37% of people ages 18 to 29 know people born in Puerto Rico are citizens, compared with 64% of those 65 or older. It makes a difference: Americans are more likely to support cuts for aid they believe supports foreign countries in times of budget strife. On a related note, the New York State Governor’s office has a list of relief organizations working on behalf of Puerto Rico.

New York Times

We need to talk about the black working class

The Nation digs into a new report from “Working America,” the community affiliate of the AFL-CIO that advocates for non-union workers, which explores the sentiments of black, working-class Ohio voters before and since the presidential election. While black voters largely disapprove of the president, they did not turn out at the polls in 2016. “Working America canvassers found that the people they interviewed were suffering economically and did not think the government would help them, or that having a Democratic president would make a difference.” While the analysis focuses on politics, it’s worth pondering the bigger issue behind this level of resignation: black wealth will fall to zero by 2053 if trends don’t reverse.

The Nation

Meet the Egyptian television commentator who also makes sandwiches

If you’re still silently stewing over big innovation’s recent attempt to ruin bodegas for all of us , then here’s yet another reason to consider the unique value of the small shops. Hatem El-Gamasy owns the Lotus Deli in Ridgewood, Queens, a beloved neighborhood institution known for its craft beer selection and delicious sandwiches. But in his other life – literally, behind the potato chip aisle – he appears regularly as a pundit on Egyptian television, explaining American life and politics to a growing crowd of fans. “Most of the customers, they vent to the bodega owner,” he told The New York Times . “And actually, I listen.”

New York Times

School segregation is still a major issue in Arkansas

Yesterday was the 60th anniversary of the integration of Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, and the internet was awash with images of the nine black teenagers who were escorted to class past angry, white mobs. While the moment was “a physical manifestation for all to see of what that massive resistance looked like,” Sherrilyn Ifill, director of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund told the AP, the school experience for many public school kids remain separate and unequal. In the 2016-2017 school year, the average black student in Little Rock went to a school that was roughly 14 percent white, 14 percent Hispanic and 68 percent black – largely unchanged from twenty years ago.

AP