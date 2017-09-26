In the newest business class configuration rolled out by Qatar Airways, two pairs of adjacent seats can be turned into a double bed or meeting room for four.

Sleeping on airplanes is usually far from ideal, but now customers can experience a new level of overnight comfort — if they're willing to shell out a tiny fortune.

Qatar Airways is now offering the first-ever double beds in business class, according to Travel and Leisure . The feature officially launched last week on select flights.

As part of the carrier's new business class cabin, called QSuite , Qatar is outfitting Boeing 777s with retractable 79-inch double beds that fully recline. They're also equipped with privacy panels, pillows, sheets, duvet and a "do not disturb" indicator to ensure that you get some proper shut-eye. And if passengers plan to travel in a group, they can request specific seats in order to face each other in a "quad" while they dine, socialize or conduct business.

Introducing Qsuite, our revolutionary new Business Class experience #FirstInBusiness pic.twitter.com/wxUp0FzNri - Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 8, 2017

The beds were unveiled by the airline at a trade show in Berlin back in March, where they generated attention as an industry first. "This new product offering . . . will absolutely challenge industry norms and expectations," Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in a statement at the time.

London's Heathrow Airport to Doha’s Hamad International Airport in Qatar is the first route with QSuite beds available, with plans to expand the service to business routes in Paris and New York City in the near future.

But keep in mind that the price of such comfort is high. A one-way flight can set you back as much $4,300, Travel and Leisure reports.