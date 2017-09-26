Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
GovernmentGraham-Cassidy May Be Dead, But Obamacare Repeal Is Very Much Alive
Special Counsel InvestigationIRS Gives Trump Staff Financials to Mueller’s Russia Investigation
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Social MediaU.S. to Collect Social Media Data of Immigrants, Certain Citizens
Customs Agents On The New York And Canada Border
Micron

Micron Technology’s Shares Jump on Strong Forecast

Reuters
7:04 PM ET

Micron Technology reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast current-quarter results above analysts' estimates, as the chipmaker continues to benefit from higher prices for its memory chips amid tight supply.

The company's shares (mu) were up about 4% in extended trading. Micron was the most actively traded among Nasdaq-listed stocks.

Micron said on Tuesday that average selling prices of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, used in PCs and servers, jumped 8% in the fourth quarter.

According to research firm TrendForce, an increase in memory content for smartphones and robust end-demand from the server and data center markets will push the overall DRAM demand up in 2018.

The Boise, Idaho-based company has been boosted in recent quarters also by surging demand for its NAND memory chips, used to store data like music and photos on mobile devices. Average selling prices of NAND jumped 5% in the latest reported quarter.

"We expect the industry to remain moderately undersupplied for the rest of 2017 for both DRAM and NAND," Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra, who took over the post in May, said on a post-earnings call.

The company said it expects adjusted revenue of $6.10 billion to $6.50 billion in the current quarter, above the average analyst estimate of $6.06 billion.

Micron forecast an adjusted profit of $2.09 to $2.23 per share for the quarter, again beating analysts' expectation of $1.85 per share.

Micron's compute and networking business unit (CNBU), which accounted for about 46% of the company's total fourth-quarter revenue, reported a 7% rise in revenue.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Net income attributable to Micron was $2.37 billion, or $1.99 per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a loss of $170 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales jumped 90.8% to $6.14 billion.

Excluding items, Micron earned $2.02 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.83, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE