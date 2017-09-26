Retail
U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission
Retail

A Lot of These Popular Strollers Just Got Recalled Because Kids Could Fall Out

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:18 PM ET

About 28,000 J is for Jeep strollers were recalled after the parent company learned children could fall out of them.

Delta Children received four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking, including one instance in which a child actually fell out and suffered cuts and bruises, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The strollers were designed as cross-county, all-terrain jogging strollers.

The strollers were sold through Target, Walmart, Shopko stores in Wisconsin, and other stores nationwide between August 2015 and August 2016, the commission said. The products retailed for $130 to $160 and came in a variety of colors. The strollers were also labeled with "J is for Jeep" on the side of the sun canopy and had a logo featuring a star with a circle around it located on front bottom of the seat and on the side.

Model numbers can be found on the commission's website. Anyone with one of the recalled strollers is advised to immediately stop use and contact Delta for a free repair.

