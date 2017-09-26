Why Jamie Dimon, Indra Nooyi, and Arianna Huffington Were in 1 Room This Week

Photography
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
tax reformTrump’s Reform Plan Is All About Cutting Taxes—For Trump
Paris agreementWhy Renegotiating the Paris Agreement Would Be a Total Waste of Time
Demonstration Against U.S Retreat From The Paris Agreement
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Trump administrationPuerto Rico: Could Hurricane Maria Become ‘Trump’s Katrina?’
US-TRUMP-WEATHER-STORM
CEO Initiative 2017
Indra Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo, at the CEO Initiative 2017.Rebecca Greenfield
CEO Initiative 2017
CEO Initiative 2017
Fortune CEO Initiative 2017September 25, 2017. NY, NY. USADeploying Technology to Create Jobs, Not Destroy ThemAs we enter the fourth Industrial Revolution, millions of jobs are at risk due to automation gains from artificial intelligence and robots. But opportunities are emerging to develop technology that will enable the creation of new jobs, combat climate change, and empower global entrepreneurialism. Sponsored by GenpactCo-Chairs:Joe Kaeser, CEO, Siemens A.G.Tiger Tyagarajan, President and CEO, GenpactSubject Expert:Catherine Havasi, CEO and Co-Founder, Luminoso Moderator:Geoff Colvin, Senior Editor at Large, FortuneRapporteur:Matt Vella, Executive Editor, TimePhotograph by Rebecca Greenfield/Fortune CEO Initiative
CEO Initiative 2017
Fortune CEO Initiative 2017September 25, 2017. NY, NY. USAUpdate on Group Action on Health The Fortune Global Forum meeting last December in Rome produced several recommendations for action in the healthcare sector. This segment will provide a progress report on one of those proposals.Speaker:      Raj Panjabi, Co-Founder and CEO, Last Mile Health Moderator: Clifton Leaf, Editor-in-Chief, Fortune Photograph by Rebecca Greenfield/Fortune CEO Initiative
Fortune CEO Initiative 2017September 25, 2017. NY, NY. USAWorkforce Development, Training, and EducationSuccess in today’s economy has been made possible by highly skilled workers. With the exponential rise in the advancement of technology, companies’ ability to educate, retrain, and reskill their workers has become a critical competitive advantage, while also yielding higher wages and social mobility. A shortfall in government support has increased pressure on companies to bolster their learning and development functions, forcing them to increasingly align with business strategies. This discussion will highlight practices to prepare a workforce to adapt and perform in an ever-changing landscape of technology and work environments. Sponsored by SalesforceCo-Chairs:Suzanne DiBianca, EVP Corporate Relations and Chief Philanthropy Officer, Salesforce Deanna Mulligan, President and CEO, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America Dan Rosensweig, Chairman and CEO, Chegg Inc. Subject Expert:Rita McGrath, Professor, Columbia Business SchoolModerator:Alan Murray, President, Fortune; and Chief Content Officer, Time Inc.Rapporteur:Brian O’Keefe, Deputy Editor, Fortune; Co-Chair, Fortune Brainstorm EPhotograph by Rebecca Greenfield/Fortune CEO Initiative
Fortune CEO Initiative 2017September 25, 2017. NY, NY. USAInvesting in WomenThe benefits of retaining and promoting women in the workplace have been well documented, from increased employee collaboration rates, to company profitability and stronger national economic output as a whole. Yet, progress on advancing more women into positions of company leadership remains disappointing. How can we better address this recognized, ongoing challenge? This discussion will focus on immediate, practical steps that can bring improvements both within companies and for society at large. Co-Chair(s):Rick Goings, CEO, Tupperware Brands Additional Co-Chair TBASubject Expert:Alyse Nelson, President and CEO, Vital VoicesModerator:Nina Easton, Chair, MPW International, and Co-chair, Global Forum Rapporteur:Matt Heimer, Features Editor, FortunePhotograph by Rebecca Greenfield/Fortune CEO Initiative
BREAKFAST: Networks for Action - Advancing Shared Prosperity through CollaborationHosted by The Allstate Corporation (by invitation)At a time when 87% of Americans think businesses should do more than make money, it’s never been more urgent for leaders to use their platforms to define prosperity more broadly. This breakfast will convene a select group of CEOs and best-in-class organization heads who are actively engaged in efforts to improve people’s lives and rebuild trust in business.Rebuilding trust with the public is a challenge facing corporations, and no one company can tackle it alone. Businesses need to act differently, harness their collective power and influence, and forge partnerships to solve societal problems. This breakfast will focus on what’s working and identify areas where greater coordination and collaboration can help bring more prosperity to Americans.  Co-hosts:Alan Murray, President, Fortune; and Chief Content Officer, Time Inc. Tom Wilson, Chairman and CEO, The Allstate Corp.; Chairman, U.S. Chamber of CommerceWelcome Remarks:Tom Wilson, Chairman and CEO, The Allstate Corp.; Chairman, U.S. Chamber of CommerceDiscussion Moderator:Alan Murray, President, Fortune; and Chief Content Officer, Time Inc.Photograph by Rebecca Greenfield/Fortune CEO Initiative
Fortune CEO Initiative 2017September 25, 2017. NY, NY. USAHarnessing the Digital Health Revolution to Help BillionsThe global population reached seven billion in 2011. It is expected to reach eight billion by 2024. Expanded access to health care is considered a tool to slow this rate of growth. Lower rates of infant mortality and longer life expectancies typically result in lower birth rates in societies. How can the healthcare industry meet these demands when the public sector is increasingly unwilling, or unable, to assist in the burden of cost-sharing? And what role can other industries, such as agriculture and education, play in supporting these efforts? Co-Chairs:Bernard Tyson, Chairman and CEO, Kaiser PermanenteMark Bertolini. CEO, Aetna (only available for session, not the Closing Plenary)Subject Expert:Gary Gottlieb, Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School; Chief Executive Officer, Partners in Health Moderator:Clifton Leaf, Editor-in-Chief, FortuneRapporteur:Matt Heimer, Features Editor, FortunePhotograph by Rebecca Greenfield/Fortune CEO Initiative
Fortune CEO Initiative 2017September 25, 2017. NY, NY. USAWorking Session ReportsModerator:Alan Murray, President, Fortune; and Chief Content Officer, Time Inc. Reports from the floor: Nick Akins, Chairman, President and CEO, American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Stanley Bergman, Chairman and CEO, Henry Schein Inc.Tory Burch, CEO and Co-Creative Officer, Tory Burch, LLCSuzanne DiBianca, EVP Corporate Relations and Chief Philanthropy Officer, Salesforce Rick Goings, CEO, Tupperware Brands Hugh Grant, President and CEO, Monsanto Co. Jacque Hinman, Chairman and CEO, CH2M Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corporation Joe Kaeser, CEO, Siemens A.G. Deanna Mulligan, President and CEO, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America Penny Pritzker, Founder and Chairman, PSP Capital Partners Denise Ramos, President and CEO, ITT Inc. Dan Rosensweig, Chairman and CEO, Chegg Inc. Dan Schulman, President &amp; CEO, PayPalTiger Tyagarajan, President and CEO, GenpactBernard Tyson, Chairman and CEO, Kaiser PermanenteMark Weinberger, Global Chairman and CEO, EY Photograph by Rebecca Greenfield/Fortune CEO Initiative
Fortune CEO Initiative 2017September 25, 2017. NY, NY. USA
Indra Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo, at the CEO Initiative 2017.
Rebecca Greenfield
1 of 13
CEO Initiative 2017

Why Jamie Dimon, Indra Nooyi, and Arianna Huffington Were in 1 Room This Week

Alex Scimecca
5:02 PM ET

On Monday, Fortune and Time held their first annual CEO Initiative event in New York City. Chief executives from the world's most enlightened companies came together to discuss everything from education to inclusion to the environment. The goal? To exchange leadership techniques and solutions.

The theme of the Initiative was"Doing well by doing good"—based on Fortune's Change the World list, which features 50 companies doing just that.

Discussions featured a number of Fortune 500 leaders and government officials, including:

Check out photo highlights in the gallery above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE