Why Jamie Dimon, Indra Nooyi, and Arianna Huffington Were in 1 Room This Week

On Monday, Fortune and Time held their first annual CEO Initiative event in New York City. Chief executives from the world's most enlightened companies came together to discuss everything from education to inclusion to the environment. The goal? To exchange leadership techniques and solutions.
The theme of the Initiative was"Doing well by doing good"—based on Fortune's Change the World list, which features 50 companies doing just that.
Discussions featured a number of Fortune 500 leaders and government officials, including:
- J.P. Morgan's Jamie Dimon speaking about why he's investing in rebuilding Detroit
- PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi and Aetna's Mark Bertolini discussing the CEO's changing role
- Allstate's Tom Wilson and Chobani's Hamdi Ulukaya on how to measure success regardless of profit
- Thrive Global's Arianna Huffington talking about changes in Uber's culture
- Intel's Brian Krzanich on constructive confrontation
- Ohio Gov. John Kasich on Amazon and education
Check out photo highlights in the gallery above.