How Capitalism Can Cope With Its Crisis — CEO Daily, Tuesday 26th September

I spent yesterday in a series of fascinating discussions with the roughly 100 CEOs who joined Fortune and TIME at our first ever meeting of The CEO Initiative. It’s difficult to summarize the rich discussions that filled the day, but here are a few key takeaways:

There seemed little disagreement among those attending—committed capitalists, all—that capitalism is in crisis. “The capitalistic model no longer works, “ said Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini , in the starkest formulation. “We are in danger of losing our operating license,” said Allstate’s Tom Wilson, who is now also chairman of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Capitalism may the best system for creating prosperity that mankind has yet invented, but there was a clear feeling among the CEOs in attendance that the system has to do a better job of spreading its benefits and proving its social value.

That’s the bad news. But the good news was the commitment all the CEOs felt toward addressing the issue. Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi said the impetus is coming in part from millennial workers. “They no longer look at it as just a paycheck,” she said. “They look at it as ‘How can I go to work and make a difference in society?'” As a result, companies now feel compelled “to work purpose into the core business model of our company.”

That spirit was evident in a series of off-the-record workshops, where CEOs deliberated on specific actions the private sector could take to address social issues—including how to deploy technology to create jobs rather than destroy them; how to build training and reskilling efforts; how to harness the digital health revolution to help billions; how to invest in women, and more. I left the session convinced that there is an ever-growing group of CEOs who understand the need to rethink how business relates to society, and are determined to do so.

Also at the event, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon talked about his bank’s effort to help rebuild Detroit , which earned it a spot on the Fortune Change the World list. And Arianna Huffington talked about the steps taken by Uber —on whose board she sits—to reform its culture. You can read more coverage from the event here .

