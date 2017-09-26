Happy Tuesday, Dailies. Fortune and Time gathered 100 global chief executives yesterday in lower Manhattan for a day of powerful conversations about how the private sector can do well by doing good—which, as Fortune subscribers know, is the theme of our annual Change the World issue. (If you’re not already a subscriber, please consider becoming one now: CLICK HERE . Your subscriptions enable us to keep bringing you the in-depth business journalism that our 87-year-old magazine is celebrated for—and also lets us keep offering this nifty *free* daily newsletter along with the five others we publish . Thank you!)

And after you sign up for a Fortune subscription (thank you!), you can feel utterly guiltless about viewing our CEO Initiative plenary sessions live in the comfort of your own living room/office.

The day began with me talking with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon about that company’s surprising (and promising) investment in rebuilding Detroit and ended with provocative conversations with UN Secretary General António Guterres and Ohio Governor John Kasich.

For a selection of coverage of yesterday's event —yes, more *free* stuff!—click on the Fortune.com links below.

Jamie Dimon, CEO, JPMorgan Chase:

http://fortune.com/2017/09/25/jamie-dimon-detroit-jp-morgan/

Indra Nooyi, CEO, Pepsico, and Mark Bertolini, CEO, Aetna:

http://fortune.com/2017/09/25/indra-nooyi-pepsi-mark-bertolini-aetna/

Tom Wilson, CEO, Allstate:

http://fortune.com/2017/09/25/insurance-allstate-ceo-initiative/

Raj Panjabi, CEO, Last Mile Health:

http://fortune.com/2017/09/25/health-care-technology-ceo-initiative/

Arianna Huffington, CEO, Thrive Global and member, board of directors, at Uber:

http://fortune.com/2017/09/25/arianna-huffington-uber-culture/

Brian Krzanich, CEO, Intel:

http://fortune.com/2017/09/25/brian-krzanich-andy-grove-intel/

UN Secretary General António Guterres:

http://fortune.com/2017/09/25/un-secretary-general-antionio-guterres-gender-equality/

Ohio Governor John Kasich:

http://fortune.com/2017/09/25/ohio-governor-john-kasich-talks-ceos-amazon-and-education/

In other news, Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson (that’s him sitting next to Krzanich in the video above) dropped by the office for a visit this morning. We had a great talk about his vision for a health care realm that he believes can be “both high-tech and high-touch.” I’ll share some of his insights with you tomorrow.

Clifton Leaf, Editor in Chief, FORTUNE

@CliftonLeaf

clifton.leaf@fortune.com