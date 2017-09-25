Donald Trump made news this morning, calling John McCain's votes on recent healthcare legislation a "tremendous slap in the face to the Republican Party," the day after the Arizona senator appeared on 60 Minutes where he discussed his fight with cancer and feud with the president. Trump's comments came Monday as he called into the popular "Rick & Bubba Show," an Alabama radio program syndicated across the South. Fresh off a controversial Sunday when Trump fueled protests in the NFL, he called into the popular radio program to stump for Luther Strange, Alabama's incumbent Senate candidate who is facing a runoff election against Roy Moore.

In addition to having choice words for McCain, the president also commented on Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader whom Trump has butted heads with over Congress's inability to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. “Mitch is not, polling-wise, the most popular guy in this country," The Washington Post reports Trump as saying.

Trump also committed a gaffe in referring to Roy Moore as "Ray" during the 15-minute radio interview. "If Luther wins, the Democrats will hardly fight," Trump reportedly said . "If Ray wins (Democrats) will pour in $30 million." When the show's host Rick Burgess pointed out that Moore's name was actually Roy, Trump countered that it was "not a good sign" for the challenger.