Uncategorized
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
AppleHow Google Is Beating Microsoft Bing on the iPhone
CEO initiativeInsurance Giant CEO Says Business Must Focus On More Than Just Money
Fortune CEO Initiative 2017September 25, 2017. NY, NY. USALeading the Way to Inclusive ProsperityAs businesses assess their relationship to their customers and communities, they are increasingly considering how their actions can help strengthen the health, wealth and prosperity of society as a whole. This discussion will explore how can companies harness the power of their core business strategies to help make prosperity, broadly defined, more shared and inclusive to those who help make, purchase and use their products and services. Panelists:                            Hamdi Ulukaya, Owner, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Chobani Tom Wilson, Chairman and CEO, The Allstate Corp.; Chairman, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Moderator: Adam Lashinsky, Executive Editor, Fortune Photograph by Rebecca Greenfield/Fortune CEO Initiative Fortune CEO Initiative 2017September 25, 2017. NY, NY. USALeading the Way to Inclusive ProsperityAs businesses assess their relationship to their customers and communities, they are increasingly considering how their actions can help strengthen the health, wealth and prosperity of society as a whole. This discussion will explore how can companies harness the power of their core business strategies to help make prosperity, broadly defined, more shared and inclusive to those who help make, purchase and use their products and services. Panelists:                            Hamdi Ulukaya, Owner, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Chobani Tom Wilson, Chairman and CEO, The Allstate Corp.; Chairman, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Moderator: Adam Lashinsky, Executive Editor, Fortune Photograph by Rebecca Greenfield/Fortune CEO Initiative
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Career AdviceHow to Finally Leave a Job You Hate
businessman carrying file box of belongings
Healthcare

Trump: McCain’s Healthcare Votes ‘a Tremendous Slap in the Face’

John Patrick Pullen
12:51 PM ET

Donald Trump made news this morning, calling John McCain's votes on recent healthcare legislation a "tremendous slap in the face to the Republican Party," the day after the Arizona senator appeared on 60 Minutes where he discussed his fight with cancer and feud with the president. Trump's comments came Monday as he called into the popular "Rick & Bubba Show," an Alabama radio program syndicated across the South. Fresh off a controversial Sunday when Trump fueled protests in the NFL, he called into the popular radio program to stump for Luther Strange, Alabama's incumbent Senate candidate who is facing a runoff election against Roy Moore.

In addition to having choice words for McCain, the president also commented on Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader whom Trump has butted heads with over Congress's inability to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. “Mitch is not, polling-wise, the most popular guy in this country," The Washington Post reports Trump as saying.

Trump also committed a gaffe in referring to Roy Moore as "Ray" during the 15-minute radio interview. "If Luther wins, the Democrats will hardly fight," Trump reportedly said. "If Ray wins (Democrats) will pour in $30 million." When the show's host Rick Burgess pointed out that Moore's name was actually Roy, Trump countered that it was "not a good sign" for the challenger.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE