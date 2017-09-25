Humor
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
FEMAFEMA Accidentally Sends Hurricane Victims to Phone Sex Line
Young woman on cell phone, surprised expression
Jamie DimonJamie Dimon Wants College Kids to Play in Downtown Detroit
Financial Leaders Discuss Future Of Banking At Europlace Conference
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Change the WorldApple Might Have an iPhone 8 Sales Problem
Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino
John Oliver Consolidation
John Oliver dives deep into antitrust policy. HBO/YouTube
john oliver

John Oliver’s Epic Antitrust Riff Missed 2 Key Points

David Z. Morris
11:19 AM ET

HBO host John Oliver, known for funny, influential dives into important but boring issues like net neutrality, spent an incisive fifteen minutes last night delving into another insider issue that’s gaining increasing public scrutiny–antitrust law. He made a lot of great points—but missed two important ones.

When not busy making Jim Cramer’s buttons produce fart sounds (classic), Oliver hammered on the impact of consolidation of the economy. Politicians talk big about small businesses as engines of growth and job creation, Oliver points out, but those same politicians don’t support that rhetoric by pushing regulators to rein in huge corporations that dominate entire sectors of the economy.

As Oliver elaborated, mergers often yield efficiencies for big companies, but they can also reduce consumer choice and even raise prices. For much of the segment, Oliver focused on the airline industry, where there are now just four major U.S. players. That lack of choice lets them get away with things like baggage fees and abusing customers without serious consequence. Oliver's take on airlines was a bit one-sided, though: deregulation, which largely triggered airline consolidation, has helped radically reduce airline ticket prices over the last three decades.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Oliver cited a number of other highly consolidated industries, including, not coincidentally, several that are passionately loathed by consumers. Four companies dominate consumer banking; there are only five major health insurance providers; and for viewers so infuriated they’re “yearning for the sweet escape of death,” Oliver broke the bad news that the casket industry is controlled by only three players.

But surprisingly, Oliver barely mentioned the company that has been most in the news for monopolistic practices–Google. The $2.7 billion judgment levied against the search giant by the European Union this year was a bold message that came partly in response to a complaint from a small business Google trampled, the shopping site Foundem.

That EU judgment wound up highlighting Google's massive power in another way. When the antitrust research group Open Markets celebrated the E.U. judgment, it was ejected from the New America think tank, which is substantially funded by Google. Many took that as a case of the search giant using its economic clout to silence critics, but Oliver didn't pick up that thread. Maybe he's saving it for his next acerbic rant.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE