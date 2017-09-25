Floridians hoping to get assistance with their damaged roofs were greeted with an entirely different solicitation after a typo in a FEMA tweet pointed them to a phone sex line.

In a now-deleted tweet, officials at the Federal Emergency Management Agency posted what they thought was the number of its Operation Blue Roof program, which helps put tarps on damaged roofs. But it switched the 888 area code for 800, which is the number of a service calling itself "America's hottest talk line."

"Guys, hot ladies are waitng to talk to you. Press 1 to connect," the line urges callers.

FEMA quickly deleted the message and posted the correct number, but not before the error was pointed out by followers.

1800ROOFBLU is a phone sex line. The correct number is 1888ROOFBLU. - David K (@dkupy) September 20, 2017

Phone sex lines might seem antiquated, but operators say they're still a very profitable business, even in the Internet era, when free pornography is at anyone's fingertips. The operators of Jet Doll, which advertises late at night on Comedy Central and Spike TV, say the company has an in-house staff of 20, roughly 1,200 contract employees, and claims to have a client base of over 500,000 people.