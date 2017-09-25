Tech
Amazon Taps the Creator of ‘Gilmore Girls’ for New Original Shows

Reuters
10:30 AM ET

Amazon.com said "Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her producer-husband Daniel Palladino have signed a multi-year deal with its studio division to make original shows.

The producer duo's first original series for Amazon—The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel starring Rachel Brosnahan and set in 1958 New York City—will debut this fall on Amazon Prime video.

"We're excited about the next two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with them and, with this deal, we can't wait to do a lot more together," said Joe Lewis, head of Comedy, Drama and VR at Amazon Studios on Monday.

Amazon (amzn) has been spending billions of dollars a year on creating and licensing TV shows and films, as the retailer gears up to better compete with market leader, Netflix (nflx).

Other technology firms such as Apple (aapl) and Facebook (fb) were also getting into producing original shows.

Wall Street analysts estimate Amazon's spending on content would triple to more than $4.5 billion by the end of this year from 2014.

Sherman-Palladino created in 2000 Gilmore Girls that focused on mother-daughter relationship in an imaginary town. TIME magazine listed the show among its "100 Best TV Shows of All Time."

Her husband, Daniel Palladino, started working for TV series in 1989 with ABC (dis) hit Who's the Boss? starring Tony Danza, Judith Light, and Alyssa Milano.

He also worked on shows such as The Return of Jezebel James, dance drama Bunheads, Gilmore Girls, and Fox animated hit Family Guy.

"Amazon is the future of television and we are thrilled to tag along for the ride," the Palladinos said a statement.

Follow FORTUNE