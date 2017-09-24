Sports
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Angela MerkelAngela Merkel Wins Uneasy Fourth Term as Chancellor of Germany
angela merkel election germany
Star Trek‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Early Reviews Point to Big Payoff for CBS’s Streaming Gambit
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Graham-CassidyTed Cruz Is the Latest GOP Politician to Oppose Obamacare Repeal Plan
Cruz Hearing on Radical Islam
NFL

Mark Cuban Wonders if Trump Can ‘Take the Blowback’ After NFL Comments

David Z. Morris
1:45 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks owner and longtime Donald Trump critic Mark Cuban has joined a growing list of sports-team owners defending NFL players’ rights to share political views – and he’s openly questioning whether the president can withstand their dissent.

“If the president's going to say something condemning a person, an industry, a sport, then he's got to be able to take the blowback that's going to come back,” Cuban said to NBC’s Meet the Press. “LeBron and Steph and any owner, it’s an open door now and so they have every right, for the same reasons, to be able to say whatever is on their mind. Now, we’ll be able to see if he can take it.”

Cuban was referring in part to Trump’s war of words with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and New York Knicks legend LeBron James. The fight coincided with Trump’s criticism of NFL players who kneel during the national anthem as a gesture of protest against police profiling of African-Americans.

James, in his response to the flap, called Trump a “bum” who lowered the prestige of his office.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Cuban has been a relentless Trump critic, often targeting the president on a uniquely personal level. So his latest implication that Trump is better at dishing out criticism than taking it is no surprise.

In this case, though, Cuban and many other sports-team owners are speaking with one voice. Though Trump specifically called on owners to fire players who refused to stand for the national anthem, NFL head Roger Gooddell and the owners of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, and New England Patriots have all affirmed support for their players.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE