Apple iPhone 8 Launches in the iPhone X’s Big Shadow

If there was any doubt whether Apple is the hottest topic in the tech industry, this past week's deluge of company news might have put that to rest.

Since the tech giant announced new products last week, including three new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, and an Apple TV upgrade, the tech industry's attention has centered on speculation about demand for Apple's smartphones, and whether the iPhone 8 is a good buy. Even Apple CEO Tim Cook got into the debate by proclaiming that the new $999 iPhone X is a "great value" to customers.

Indeed, it's been a busy week for Apple ( aapl ) and those who follow the company, and a recap is in order.

This is Fortune ’s latest weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news . Here's last week's roundup .

One more thing... Some hidden features are lurking in iOS 11 . Here's a look at five of the best hidden features in Apple's operating system.