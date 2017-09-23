Apple iPhone 8 Launches in the iPhone X’s Big Shadow

If there was any doubt whether Apple is the hottest topic in the tech industry, this past week's deluge of company news might have put that to rest.
Since the tech giant announced new products last week, including three new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, and an Apple TV upgrade, the tech industry's attention has centered on speculation about demand for Apple's smartphones, and whether the iPhone 8 is a good buy. Even Apple CEO Tim Cook got into the debate by proclaiming that the new $999 iPhone X is a "great value" to customers.
Indeed, it's been a busy week for Apple (aapl) and those who follow the company, and a recap is in order.
This is Fortune’s latest weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news. Here's last week's roundup.
- Have you ever wondered what other brands iPhone owners love? According to a new study, they're most likely to drive Hondas and shop at H&M. They're also more likely to discuss politics than their Android device-owning counterparts.
- Apple's iPhone X will go on sale in November at a $999 starting price. But Apple is said to be generating a significant profit on it, thanks to total component costs amounting to $581. That means Apple will make a profit of $418 excluding the cost of things like assembly, marketing, and employee salaries.
- Apple released its iOS 11 mobile operating system this week. The launch went off without any problems and delivered to iPhones and iPads several new features, including improvements to apps like Mail and Maps. Apple's iOS 11 also comes with a redesigned Control Center, giving users the option to control more apps and functions from the menu. It's worth noting, however, that apps that haven't been updated in two years or more won't work in iOS 11. And if you're interested in learning more about iOS 11, here are some of the good (and bad) things about Apple's new operating system.
- Apple's iPhone 8 hit store shelves on Friday, along with the Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K. Here are some reasons to buy the iPhone 8, and everything you should know about the Apple TV 4K. And here's a roundup of Apple Watch Series 3 reviews. It turns out Apple Watch Series 3 reviewers discovered a connection problem that might prevent the smartwatch from connecting to cellular networks. Apple has promised to fix the problem in a software update.
- Apple's iPhone X appears to be cannibalizing iPhone 8. Sales and demand for the iPhone 8 appear to be lower than expected, and KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks customers are more interested in buying an iPhone X, despite its lofty price tag.
- Even if some people think the iPhone X is too expensive, Apple CEO Tim Cook doesn't. He said on Good Morning America this week that the iPhone X has a "value price" that's far more affordable to the average consumer than its sticker price might suggest. He pointed to the ability to pay for iPhone X over a two-year period and the option to defray its cost by trading in old iPhones to offset some of the purchase price.
- In a separate interview with Bloomberg this week, Cook criticized President Donald Trump's stance on immigration and said that he believes the U.S. should instead "monopolize the world's talent." Instead of banning or removing people from the U.S., Cook said, he thinks the U.S. should be "recruiting" people from around the world to become American citizens.
- Looking to save some cash on an iPhone 8? Money-saving site WalletHub has released a new iPhone calculator to help you get the best deal. At best, you could save more than $1,600 over two years by choosing a Walmart Family Plan.
Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter
One more thing...Some hidden features are lurking in iOS 11. Here's a look at five of the best hidden features in Apple's operating system.