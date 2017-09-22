Tech
Trump Questions Facebook’s Decision to Turn Over 3,000 Ads to the Committee Investigating Russian Interference

Rachel King
7:50 AM ET

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter early on Friday to call out another social network: Facebook.

Trump questioned the world's largest social network's decision, announced Thursday afternoon, to hand over more than 3,000 advertisements believed to be tied to Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"The Russia hoax continues, now it's ads on Facebook," Trump tweeted. "What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary."

Trump tweeted twice more later over the course of an hour, saying Clinton was a "bad candidate" and that the "greatest influence over our election was the Fake News Media 'screaming' for Crooked Hillary Clinton." Trump also tweeted that he would be headed to Alabama on Friday to campaign for Luther Strange ahead of a Senate runoff after being appointed to the seat left empty by now Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this year.

Trump has previously lambasted the speculation surrounding Russia's influence on last year's election, which is being investigated by a committee spearheaded by Robert Mueller, who was appointed by the Justice Department as special counsel in charge of FBI investigation. A longtime public servant with a rare amount of bipartisan support in Washington, Mueller was also the longest-serving FBI director since J. Edgar Hoover.

Regardless, Trump has repeatedly derided the investigation as a "witch hunt," dismissing the conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies since last year that the Russian government sought to tip the election in Trump's favor over Democratic presidential candidate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

