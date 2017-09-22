Term Sheet — Friday, September 22

WHITMAN FOR PRESIDENT?

A few weeks ago, I went swimming with Meg Whitman. Well, she did the swimming. But that turned into a profile of the billionaire executive, published today —on Whitman’s 6th anniversary of becoming CEO of Hewlett-Packard.

Now, almost two years after Whitman broke HP in two—the largest company, by revenue, that has ever been split—the question at the heart of the story is this: Is Whitman simply a Bain-trained financial engineer, managing what’s left of Silicon Valley’s first company into obscurity, or the only CEO in more than a decade willing to do what was needed to preserve HP’s future?

The story was already in the works before Whitman, now running Hewlett Packard Enterprise, became a leading candidate for Travis Kalanick’s job as CEO of Uber. But of course that changed the narrative. And as usual, not everything could fit in the magazine. So rather than rehash what I wrote there , I’m going to give you some exclusive tidbits that aren’t published anywhere else.

For example, I asked Marc Andreessen, the venture capitalist and HP board member who convinced Whitman to take the CEO job in the first place ( read what happened here ), if she’d consulted him on Uber. All he’d say was: “Uber would have been very lucky to get her, and I’m thrilled that they didn’t.” (Remember, Andreessen invested in Uber rival Lyft.)

But the VC was adamant that HP and HPE are much better off because of Whitman: “I think she’s been the best-case scenario for the company in the last five years,” Andreessen says. “Like I can’t imagine—I can’t imagine somebody doing a better job than she’s done.”

But what has she done exactly? For starters, the reports yesterday that she will cut another 5,000 jobs from HPE later this year come on top of the 75,000 or so she has already eliminated. That will leave HPE with fewer than 50,000 employees, down from nearly 200,000 when it split from HP in 2015. Click here for a cool chart showing how it shrunk.

And Whitman has turned Hewlett-Packard into “an investment banker’s dream,” as Baird analyst Jayson Noland calls it: “Fees to build it up and fees to tear it back down.”

Case in point: she divested HPE’s enterprise services and software divisions earlier in 2017. As a result, revenue will drop by a third this year—even after HPE completed six bolt-on acquisitions in the last 11 months (including SGI, SimpliVity, and, most recently, Cloud Technology Partners).

But as Term Sheet readers know well, investment bankers sometimes have very different dreams than investors, employees, and founders. Sure, HPE’s profits increased in the last two years, and its downward revenue slope in its remaining businesses has flattened into more of a soft knoll. But in Silicon Valley, Steven Milunovich, a longtime IT hardware analyst at UBS, reminds us, “A rule of thumb is, if you’re not growing, you’re dying.”

That’s why some think Whitman is looking for something more fun to do now that she’s done most of the hard stuff at HPE. Don’t forget the Republican (and California gubernatorial nominee 2010) campaigned for Hillary Clinton last fall. On that note, here’s an idea from one well-known name in the VC community: Says Bob Kagle, co-founder and general partner at Benchmark, “I wouldn’t be surprised if Meg ended up the first female President.”

Which party, though, is an open question. Check out my full profile of Meg Whitman here.

