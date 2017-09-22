On Point

Nielsen report: Black women are digitally savvy, environmentally aware, and philanthropic

Please do not miss this new report from Nielsen, which explores, in extraordinary detail, the consumer preferences of black women. It’s only the second time Nielsen has done this analysis. You may not be surprised to learn this: That black women are leaders on digital platforms and in personal philanthropy. When I spoke with two of the report's lead writers, they were correctly proud of its introduction, which includes one of the best explainers of #blackgirlmagic I’ve ever read. In short, the report is a celebration of how black women are reclaiming their time, money, and voices to enrich their families, communities and each other.

Fortune

What’s ahead for Puerto Rico?

Fortune continues its coverage of the island commonwealth, which has been embroiled in a financial storm ever since it filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2017. Now the island, reeling from the aftermath of devastating hurricane damage, faces an even grimmer future. “Fast forward four months to now, and Puerto Rico has to an electrical grid that's inoperable, homes that are destroyed, underfunded hospitals that are packed , and a tourism industry that just washed away,” writes John Patrick Pullen. Click through for important background.

Fortune

The suicide rate of female veterans is 250% that of non-veterans

These horrifying stats come courtesy of Financial Policy, which sites a press release from the Veteran Administration quietly released last Friday. Veterans as a whole are 20% more likely to kill themselves than non-veterans, and female veterans are 250% as likely to commit suicide than non-veterans. “This report is unprecedented in its comprehensive analysis of suicide rates among all U.S. Veterans,” says the VA. I know many of you work in firms with robust veteran inclusion programs. If you have any interventions, data, or advice to share, I will be sure to pass it along.

Foreign Policy

A new Muslim sorority opens in Texas

A professional Muslim sorority, Mu Delta Alpha, has just established a beta chapter at the University of Texas at Austin. “[O]ur main goal is creating leaders and empowering our sisters without jeopardizing our Islamic ethics, because everything we do is reflective of Islam,” Mu Delta Alpha founder Samira Maddox told the Daily Texan. The group also plans to build strong networks with professional Muslim women.

Daily Texan

Is mindfulness training in K-12 schools silencing students at risk?

While mindfulness meditation is becoming more common in school settings, some educators are raising concerns that the practice – which is seen to reduce anxiety and impulsivity - may have important limits, particularly for kids who are legitimately struggling in a school that fails to meet their needs. "What we don’t want to do is communicate to students that when your school system is failing you, the best way to cope is to sit still and be quiet and compliant,” said one expert.

Tolerance.org