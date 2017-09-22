Entertainment
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Change the WorldFord Expands Test of Microsoft HoloLens To Speed Car Design
Ivanka TrumpIvanka Trump: Criticizing Melania’s Pink Dress ‘Objectifies’ Her
UN-US-BRITAIN-DIPLOMACY
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DataHurricane Recovery Jobs Got A Ton of Interest After Harvey and Irma on Indeed, But It’s Already Declining
Florida Begins Long Recovery After Hurricane Irma Plows Through State
Open book
Getty Images
language

These Are the 10 Most Popular Words People Look Up in the Dictionary

Business Insider
4:44 PM ET

When you don't know the meaning of a word, there's one obvious place to turn: the dictionary.

Naturally, some words tend to confuse people more than others, as evidenced by Merriam-Webster's list of the 10 most looked-up words in its online dictionary.

So what are the most sought-after definitions in the English language? Probably not what you expect. You won't find hyper-obscure scientific terms, for example, because not enough people know them to bother looking them up.

Rather, the most looked-up words are ones that are "middle of the road linguistically" — common enough to perpetually perplex readers, as Merriam-Webster lexicographer Kory Stamper told Business Insider.

Here are the 10 most looked-up words and their definitions:

Pretentious

Someone is pretentious if they express unwarranted or exaggerated importance, worth, or stature. Think beer snobs or Prius drivers, as the stereotypes go.

Read more: Merriam-Webster just added alt-right, froyo, and ransomware to the dictionary, along with these other words

Ubiquitous

Ubiquitous is used to describe something that is widespread and constantly encountered, like television or fast food.

Cynical

Someone is cynical if they are distrustful of people's motives, or believe that human conduct is motivated primarily by self-interest. A cynical person might question why you offer to do them a favor, thinking to themselves, "what do they really want?"

Apathetic

Simply put, you're apathetic if you don't care about something. A synonym for apathetic is "indifferent."

Conundrum

A conundrum is an intricate and difficult problem. According to Merriam-Webster, it's often used to describe seemingly unanswerable questions involving ethics, sociology, and economics, but it can also refer generally to any puzzle or mystery.

Albeit

Albeit is a one-word substitute for "even though," like when you describe an extravagant, albeit expensive, night on the town.

Read more: You can now play 'bestie,' 'turnt,' and 'hangry' in Words With Friends

Ambiguous

Something that is ambiguous can be understood in two or more possible ways. For example, the sentence "the peasants are revolting" is ambiguous, because it could mean the peasants are rebelling in the streets, or that they are physically disgusting. We need more information to clear up the ambiguity.

Integrity

Integrity is the firm adherence to a code of values. We expect our leaders to act with moral integrity, for example, and musicians who "sell out" might get criticized for compromising their artistic integrity.

Affect/Effect

The definitions of these words aren't confusing, but remembering when to use each one can sure be tricky. A good rule of thumb is that "affect" is usually a verb and "effect" is usually a noun. The weather can affect your mood, and a new policy can have a devastating effect.

Read more: 14 words even the smartest people get wrong

Love

OK, so this one isn't confusing at all, at least when taken at face value. But what exactly is love, if you had to explain it? Merriam-Webster speculates it's that exact question that drives so many people to look up "love" in the dictionary. For what it's worth, the dictionary defines love as "strong affection for another arising out of kinship or personal ties" or "attraction based on sexual desire."

This article originally appeared on BusinessInsider.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE