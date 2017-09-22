The Ledger
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
SprintT-Mobile and Sprint Might Be Closer to a Merger Deal Than Expected
The logo of U.S. mobile network operator Sprint Corp is seen at a Sprint store in San Marcos, California
bill gatesIf Bill Gates Had a Time Machine He’d Make This One Big Change to Windows
Bill Gates Makes Speech At Peking University
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Most Powerful WomenThe Business of a Taylor Swift Album Launch
Bitcoin

Jamie Dimon Says the Whole Bitcoin Craze Will ‘End Badly’

Lucinda Shen
7:47 AM ET

Even as Bitcoin fans attack the J.P. Morgan CEO for his views on the cryptocurrency, Jamie Dimon is doubling down once again on his call that Bitcoin is a "fraud."

In a CNBC interview Friday, Dimon labeled Bitcoin a "novelty" with no real value.

"Right now these crypto things are kind of a novelty. People think they're kind of neat. But the bigger they get, the more governments are going to close them down," the CEO told CNBC. "It's creating something out of nothing that to me is worth nothing."

Bitcoin's price is now hovering around $3,600, down from an all-time high of $5,000 earlier this month. The cryptocurrency took a plunge after Chinese officials cracked down on bitcoin, banned ICOs and closed down cryptocurrency exchanges.

Around the same time, Dimon also reasserted his view from 2015 that Bitcoin is a fraud that will "blow up." He reasoned the cryptocurrency was best suited for illicit uses, likely triggering crackdowns from world governments.

Separately, London-based Blockswater, which trades Bitcoin, lodged a complaint with Swedish authorities Thursday in which it accused Dimon of manipulating the price of Bitcoin. The allegations were made after Reuters reported that J.P. Morgan (jpm) had been routing customer orders for an exchange-traded note tracking Bitcoin. Notably however, the trades were not directly made on behalf of J.P. Morgan—making the case a little shakier for the London firm.

“They are not JPMorgan orders,” a spokesperson said Friday. “These are clients purchasing third-party products directly.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE