Health
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Change the WorldHere’s What Lines Were Like For Apple’s iPhone 8 Launch
Customers sit in queue for the release of Apple's new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus outside the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district
FacebookFacebook’s Privacy Hokey-Pokey
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
HealthcareHealthcare Stocks Soar After McCain Rejects Obamacare Repeal
Market
Obamacare

Why 90 Seconds of Debate for Graham-Cassidy Is Plenty

Clifton Leaf
2:28 PM ET

Kelly Swanson, over at Vox, reports that before next week’s vote on the Senate’s Graham-Cassidy bill (the latest extraordinarily unpopular Republican effort to undo Obamacare), there will be just 90 seconds of debate on the Senate floor.

The reason, Swanson reports, is that the bill is not actually a bill, but rather an amendment to the “Better Care Reconciliation Act” (the extraordinarily unpopular Republican effort to undo Obamacare back in June). And since that original bill already got through a cloture vote, the Graham-Cassidy “amendment” is entitled to only limited debate. Got that?

Well, to all those who say that 90 seconds of debate—over legislation that could conceivably cause more than 30 million Americans to lose their health coverage—is not enough, I say, “Pshaw!”

[Editor’s Note: For readers 200 years of age or older, “Pshaw” means “Fiddlesticks,” “Zounds,” or, when accompanied by soup, “The Dickens!” For readers under 200 years of age, “Pshaw” has no actual meaning. Substitute with an emoji.]

As I was saying, Balderdash! And Poppycock, too! Ninety seconds is plenty of time for debate. Let’s start with the obvious: In the big bang, it took a mere 10-34 of a second—“a hundredth of a billionth of a trillionth of a trillionth of a second,” Space.com explains—“to double the size of the universe at least 90 times.” That’s science, people!

Not convinced?

Then, consider it took just 33 seconds for the Houston Rockets’ Tracy McGrady to score 13 points and beat the Spurs by one—in a 2004 heart-stopper that many call one of the greatest NBA comebacks in history. (So figure that one 90-second Senate debate could give us the equivalent of nearly three thrills of a lifetime—or two, if Rand Paul speaks.)

Finally, my colleague Brian O’Keefe points out that “Judy is a Punk,” by the Ramones, is 89 seconds long.

Take that, naysayers!

This essay appears in today's edition of the Fortune Brainstorm Health Daily. Get it delivered straight to your inbox.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE