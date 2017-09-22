Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
North KoreaNorth Korea Owes NYC $156,000 For Unpaid Parking Tickets
USA - Transportation - Parking Ticket in New York City
Leonardo DiCaprioLeonardo DiCaprio Adds Virtual Reality Startup to List of Investments
EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Mexico City earthquakeWhat Mexico City’s Earthquake Rescues and Relief Efforts Look Like
Rescue worker and Mexican soldiers study the drawing of a collapsed building as they search for survivors after an earthquake in Mexico City
Fortune Global Forum

Chinese Companies Succeed at Home. Can They Export Their Success?

Robert Hackett
10:03 AM ET

Greetings from San Francisco, where Thursday night I helped host a 100-strong delegation from Guangzhou, China. We gathered for dinner at the plush St. Regis Hotel with Silicon Valley’s best and brightest to discuss Chinese innovation.

Related

Uber Loses Its Private Hire Licence In London
UberThere’s Already a Petition to Save Uber in London
Uber
There’s Already a Petition to Save Uber in London

Those last two words until recently might have constituted what I learned in elementary school to be an oxymoron. No longer. Chinese companies, in their well-capitalized, rapidly growing, and surprisingly lightly regulated markets, have become global innovation leaders.

Michal Lev-Ram has a fine write-up of the night’s proceedings here. Investors Ying Wang and Hans Tung as well as McKinsey thinker Jonathan Woetzel wowed the crowd with examples of how the Chinese already are leading the way is areas like payments, insurance, healthcare, and e-commerce. The unanswered question is whether Chinese companies can export their success, the way a generation of commercially imperialistic U.S. goliaths like Coca-Cola (ko), IBM (ibm), and McDonald’s (mcd) did in previous generations. If I had to guess, the answer is yes.

This article first appeared in Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. Sign up here.

Economist, policymaker, and academic Laura Tyson sounded a refreshing note of caution. China’s successes have taken place in an asymmetric fashion, Tyson noted in after-dinner comments, whereby China has repeatedly enjoyed open access to markets like the U.S. while closing its own for key sectors. This was the conclusion of an Obama-era commission on which she served. The current administration in Washington will only form harsher assessments.

U.S.-China commerce will be the most important business story of the next decade. And it certainly will be the biggest story at Fortune the first week of December, when we convene two major conferences in Guangzhou: Brainstorm Tech International and the Fortune Global Forum.

Have a great weekend.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE