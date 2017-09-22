Bill Clinton has yet to publish his first novel, but he's already scored a deal to turn it into a television series.

While you'd be forgiven for thinking the show will be of the serious political talk show variety, Clinton is actually working with co-author James Patterson to adapt The President Is Missing, their forthcoming psychological thriller, for Showtime.

The novel isn't expected to be released until 2018. Entertainment Weekly reports that the book tells the story of a sitting U.S. President's disappearance. The topic isn't a new one, but unlike other authors, who have had to speculate about what the experience would be like, Clinton can incorporate real details from his presidency.

Several studios and networks sought the book out. It was excepted to be turned into a theatrical release or a limited series; however, Showtime, which is owned by CBS, is turning it into an ongoing dramatic series.

The President Is Missing is Clinton’s first novel. He has previously published several nonfiction books.