President Clinton Smiling
Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton’s First Novel Is Becoming a Showtime TV Series

Emily Price
2:00 PM ET

Bill Clinton has yet to publish his first novel, but he's already scored a deal to turn it into a television series.

While you’d be forgiven for thinking the show will be of the serious political talk show variety, Clinton is actually working with co-author James Patterson[f500link ignore=true] to adapt <em>The President Is Missing, </em>their forthcoming psychological thriller, for Showtime.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The novel isn’t expected to be released until 2018. <a href="http://ew.com/tv/2017/09/22/bill-clinton-president-missing-james-patterson-showtime/"><em>Entertainment Weekly</em> reports</a> that the book tells the story of a sitting U.S. President’s disappearance. The topic isn't a new one, but unlike other authors, who have had to speculate about what the experience would be like, Clinton can incorporate real details from his presidency. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Several studios and networks sought the book out. It was excepted to be turned into a theatrical release or a limited series; however, Showtime, which is owned by [f500link]CBS, is turning it into an ongoing dramatic series.

The President Is Missing is Clinton’s first novel. He has previously published several nonfiction books.

