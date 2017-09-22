3 Reasons to Choose Apple iPhone 8 Over iPhone X

Apple's iPhone 8 has hit store shelves, giving customers the option to get one of the company's latest and greatest smartphones right now.

However, reports from around the world, as well as some insight from Apple's pre-orders, suggest that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus aren't attracting the kind of demand predecessors like the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 have. And there appears to be a rather sizable contingent of people that have decided to wait until the iPhone X is released in November instead of buying an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus now.

After all, Apple's ( aapl ) iPhone X is a major upgrade over last year's iPhone 7 , delivering a glass and stainless steel design, a screen that covers its face, and a new Face ID feature for scanning faces and verifying purchases. Apple has even called iPhone X the "future" of smartphones.

All of that might have led some customers to the reasonable conclusion of waiting for iPhone X. But I think there are valid reasons to go with an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus now instead of waiting for iPhone X. And here are three of the biggest reasons buying iPhone 8 today is a good idea:

The Early Adopter Curse

Apple's iPhone X is a brand-new device with features we've never seen in an iPhone before. We've also heard reports of some troubles in Apple's manufacturing pipeline.

Ultimately, those items could mean nothing. But they could also translate to the iPhone X's screen not being as vibrant or colorful as Apple has promised. It could also mean that Apple's Face ID technology will be a little sluggish.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand, are nearly identical to last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. They've garnered some criticism for that, but at least you know they'll work well out of the box.

Being an early adopter of a brand-new technology can be fraught with risk, even if that product is made by Apple. Don't forget that.

iPhone 8 Is No Slouch

Apple's iPhone X might be the flashy update, but the company's iPhone 8 line is nothing to scoff at.

The iPhone 8 comes with the same processor as the iPhone X, the A11 Bionic. It also runs on the same iOS 11 software. Together, they're delivering what recent benchmarks describe as the most powerful smartphone on the market.

On the design side, the iPhone 8 might come with a traditional design with a physical home button, and the screen might be smaller than the 5.8-inch display in the iPhone X, but it's still one of the most attractive smartphones out there. And with its new glass finish and wireless charging support, it feels like a premium device.

Ultimately, iPhone X might not be as major an upgrade as you might think.

How Badly Do You Want a New iPhone?

If you really badly need (or want) a new iPhone now, the iPhone X might not be your best bet.

Whenever you'd like, you can walk into an Apple Store or carrier outlet and walk out with an iPhone 8 without too much trouble.

But just about every report we hear about the iPhone X is that it'll be in short supply and with demand so high, actually getting it on launch day might be impossible. Worse yet, low manufacturing yields could mean iPhone X could be hard to come by for weeks, if not longer.

Of course, all of those reports could be wrong. But if you're not so keen on camping outside of an Apple store or getting in early on late-night pre-orders, going with an iPhone 8 makes a lot of sense.