Autos
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Fortune 500Mark Zuckerberg Outlines Facebook’s Plan to Fight Russian Election Hacking
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets With Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg
ACT for AmericaMarriott Under Pressure to Cancel Anti-Muslim Event
Denver State Capitol, anti Muslim protesters
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GoogleBose’s New Headphones Come With Google Assistant
QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II Silver
New Volvo XC40 - exterior
The new Volvo XC40. Courtesy of Volvo
Volvo

Volvo Thinks Car Ownership Should Be Like Phone Ownership

Emily Price
5:24 PM ET

Volvo has a new XC40 SUV that comes packed with high-tech features. However, one of the most interesting aspects of the compact vehicle, which launches next year, is how you can buy it.

In addition to the XC40, The Verge reports that Volvo unveiled a new C are By Volvo subscription service. The program consolidates all associated with owning the car into a single monthly payment. "This will make having a car as transparent, easy and hassle free as having a phone," Volvo said in a press release.

The fees for the Care By Volvo plan will be pre-set (i.e. no haggling with a salespeople required). And the program comes with a big bonus: with the plan, you'll be able to get a new car every two years.

Prices for Care By Volvo will be announced in November. The XC40 is expected to start at $33,200, and can also be purchased outside of the Care By Volvo plans.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE