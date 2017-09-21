Volvo has a new XC40 SUV that comes packed with high-tech features. However, one of the most interesting aspects of the compact vehicle, which launches next year, is how you can buy it.

In addition to the XC40, The Verge reports that Volvo unveiled a new C are By Volvo subscription service. The program consolidates all associated with owning the car into a single monthly payment. "This will make having a car as transparent, easy and hassle free as having a phone," Volvo said in a press release.

The fees for the Care By Volvo plan will be pre-set (i.e. no haggling with a salespeople required). And the program comes with a big bonus: with the plan, you'll be able to get a new car every two years .

Prices for Care By Volvo will be announced in November. The XC40 is expected to start at $33,200, and can also be purchased outside of the Care By Volvo plans.