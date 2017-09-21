Trump Thinks Spicer ‘Did a Great Job’ at The Emmys

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has been making the rounds this week following his appearance at The Emmy’s over the weekend.

In an interview with Good Morning America , Spicer said that President Trump approved of Spicer’s appearance on the program. “He was very supportive. He thought I did a great job,” Spicer told GMA’s Paula Faris.

He described the President’s reaction as “very reassuring.”

When she went on to ask whether the appearance was an attempt to rehabilitate his image after his disastrous White House position, Spicer said he didn’t think he had an image issue.

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Spicer says he did not 'knowingly' lie in first TV interview since #Emmys appearance: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD - @paulafaris pic.twitter.com/r8gyDlmAwF - Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2017

"I feel very good with my image,” he said. "I’m very happy with myself. I’m able to go out and explain a lot of things now, but I’m not on a tour. I’m out having some fun.”

Spicer’s appearance at Sunday’s Emmy’s was controversial. While some thought his inclusion in the show was funny, others thought that allowing him to participate in the event sent the wrong message .