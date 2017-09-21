Entertainment
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Sean SpicerTrump Thinks Spicer ‘Did a Great Job’ at The Emmys
69th Primetime Emmy Awards
Most Powerful WomenL’Oreal Heiress and World’s Richest Woman Dies Aged 94
FILE PHOTO: Liliane Bettencourt, heiress to the L'Oreal fortune, attends French designer Franck Sorbier's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
hurricane mariaHurricane Maria: Will Bankruptcy, Not Storm Damage, Devastate Puerto Rico?
Rescue workers help people after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama
"The Mummy" New York Fan Event
(Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic) Andrew Toth FilmMagic
tom cruise

Why Pilots’ Families Are Blaming Tom Cruise for a Deadly Movie Set Crash

Emily Price
2:50 PM ET

The families of two pilots who died in a plane crash during the filming of American Made are blaming Tom Cruise, among others, for the pilot’s deaths.

Related

69th Primetime Emmy Awards
Sean SpicerTrump Thinks Spicer ‘Did a Great Job’ at The Emmys
Sean Spicer
Trump Thinks Spicer ‘Did a Great Job’ at The Emmys

People reports that Cruise and director Doug Liman wanted a “high-risk, action-packed motion picture,” and “lapses in planning, coordinating, scheduling, and flight safety that were the Defendants’ responsibility resulted in an unqualified and unprepared pilot being pressed into service for a dangerous flight in a vintage aircraft across an unfamiliar mountain pass in bad weather."

Worth noting, the families of the deceased pilots are also suing each other for the crash, and one family is suing the family of another pilot who was injured in the incident but survived (he no longer has feeling in his lower body).

Allegedly, additional scenes were added to the film on the fly, and the pilots involved didn’t have the proper training to handle all the additional scenes, some of which were being shot in dangerous weather.

Neither Cruise or Liman are named as defendants in the suit, which nonetheless describes them as "negligent." The suite also states that Cruise is an experienced enough pilot that he should have flown the plane that crashed.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE